WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.