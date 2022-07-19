4,541 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.