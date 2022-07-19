WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

