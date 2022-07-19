WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 567 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

