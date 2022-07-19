WBH Advisory Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.