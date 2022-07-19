WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

