WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 311,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Paper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 914,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

