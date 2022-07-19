KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

