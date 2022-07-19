Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

