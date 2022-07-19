Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

SYY opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

