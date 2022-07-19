Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,514 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after purchasing an additional 729,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $380,955,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,975 and have sold 93,275 shares valued at $3,423,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

