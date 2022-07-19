WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,457,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

