Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 600 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

BDX stock opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.