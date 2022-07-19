Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

