Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,666 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,345. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.76 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.70 and its 200-day moving average is $226.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

