Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,036 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average is $290.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.