Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 230.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

