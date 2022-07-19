Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE U opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.