Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $505.84 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.54 and its 200 day moving average is $532.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

