Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

