Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,475 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

WDC opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

