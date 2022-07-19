Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 384.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,324 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.