Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,218 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

