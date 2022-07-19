Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

