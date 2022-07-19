Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
