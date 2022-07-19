Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.