Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 30,392 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

