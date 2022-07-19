Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $29,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.