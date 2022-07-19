Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $38,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 772 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

