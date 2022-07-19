SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of AerCap worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AER stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

