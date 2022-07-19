Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 26,160 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

