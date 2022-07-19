SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

