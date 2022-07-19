iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

