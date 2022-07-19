SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $114.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

