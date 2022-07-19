SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chubb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CB opened at $181.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.