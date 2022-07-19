SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,487 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Nikola worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 265,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Nikola Stock Performance

NKLA opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

