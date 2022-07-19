SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,338 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in argenx by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,453,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in argenx by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($393.94) to €430.00 ($434.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.18.

argenx Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $364.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.50. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $383.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.03 EPS for the current year.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

