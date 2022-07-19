Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

