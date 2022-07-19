SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,423 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Toro worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,709 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Toro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,762,000 after purchasing an additional 270,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $24,746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1,385.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139,211 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

