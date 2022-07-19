SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,690 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Bloom Energy worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

BE stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,074 shares of company stock worth $281,925. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

