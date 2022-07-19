622,552 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 622,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Embraer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Embraer by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 52,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 342,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 466,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

