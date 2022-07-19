NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 178,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

NXPI opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

