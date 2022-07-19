SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 63,717 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 194.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.