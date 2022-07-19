SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 6.88% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $67.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.