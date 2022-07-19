SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

