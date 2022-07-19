SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

