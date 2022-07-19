SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 229,340 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 842.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,340 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Sunrun worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 146,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,928 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

