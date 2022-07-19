SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,774 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Newmont by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

