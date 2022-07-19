Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

