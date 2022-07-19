Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

