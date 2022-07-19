Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,143 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

